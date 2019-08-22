UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Gold Futures Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:15 PM

Shanghai gold futures close higher

Gold futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Gold futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December delivery was up 0.2 Yuan (about 3 U.S. cents) to close at 346.45 yuan a gram.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for seven listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 332,192 lots, with a turnover of about 115.1 billion yuan. China launched gold futures in January 2008.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shanghai Futures Exchange January December Gold Billion

Recent Stories

Commissioner Malakand Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud h ..

7 minutes ago

Women University Multan needs more land for expans ..

5 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa call ..

7 minutes ago

Inspection of security measures for Muharram

7 minutes ago

TVET sector of Pakistan is crucial to its social a ..

7 minutes ago

Thar Foundation collaborates with Urban Forestry u ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.