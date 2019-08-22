Shanghai gold futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Gold futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December delivery was up 0.2 Yuan (about 3 U.S. cents) to close at 346.45 yuan a gram.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for seven listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 332,192 lots, with a turnover of about 115.1 billion yuan. China launched gold futures in January 2008.