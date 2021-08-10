Shanghai gold futures close lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Gold futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was down 3.54 Yuan (about 55 U.S. cents) to close at 363.92 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 181,905 lots, with a turnover of about 66.25 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.