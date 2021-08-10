UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Gold Futures Close Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 02:16 PM

Shanghai gold futures close lower

Gold futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was down 3.54 Yuan (about 55 U.S. cents) to close at 363.92 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 181,905 lots, with a turnover of about 66.25 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Shanghai Futures Exchange January December Gold Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health sets out COVID-19 vaccination c ..

Ministry of Health sets out COVID-19 vaccination centres for 3 - 17 age group

2 minutes ago
 Only vaccinated individuals to travel by rail from ..

Only vaccinated individuals to travel by rail from Oct 1: NCOC

16 minutes ago
 Merkel to visit Ukraine on Aug. 22: presidential s ..

Merkel to visit Ukraine on Aug. 22: presidential spokesperson

47 seconds ago
 Irsa releases 254382 cuseces water

Irsa releases 254382 cuseces water

50 seconds ago
 PM inaugurates shiplift & transfer system at Karac ..

PM inaugurates shiplift & transfer system at Karachi shipyard

52 seconds ago
 Death Toll From Oxygen Pipe Incident in Hospital I ..

Death Toll From Oxygen Pipe Incident in Hospital In Russia's Vladikavkaz Reaches ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.