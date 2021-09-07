Shanghai gold futures close lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gold futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was down 1.22 Yuan (about 19 U.S. cents) to close at 379.42 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for six listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 96,120 lots, with a turnover of about 36.55 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.