Shanghai gold futures close lower

Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:19 PM

Gold futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was down 3.28 Yuan (about 51 U.

S. cents) to close at 371.76 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for seven listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 173,307 lots, with a turnover of about 64.68 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

