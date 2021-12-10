UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Gold Futures Close Lower

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 03:07 PM

Shanghai gold futures close lower

Gold futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:Gold futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for February 2022 delivery was down 1.1 Yuan (about 17 U.

S. cents) to close at 365.62 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 189,307 lots, with a turnover of about 69.6 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Shanghai Futures Exchange January February Gold Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Citizen Portal sees record surge in membe ..

Pakistan Citizen Portal sees record surge in members with 3.7 million registrati ..

11 seconds ago
 Malan admits he thought Test cricket had passed hi ..

Malan admits he thought Test cricket had passed him by

13 seconds ago
 Int Human Rights Day observed in SALU

Int Human Rights Day observed in SALU

16 seconds ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3702 against USD Friday

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3702 against USD Friday

18 seconds ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurates ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurates Phase 1 of Umm Al Qaiwain wate ..

22 minutes ago
 US Needs Consultations With EU, Russia Before Appr ..

US Needs Consultations With EU, Russia Before Approving NATO Meetings Format - R ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.