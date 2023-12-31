Open Menu

Shanghai Handles 100 China-Europe Freight Trains In 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Shanghai handles 100 China-Europe freight trains in 2023

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Shanghai has handled 100 China-Europe freight trains as of Saturday this year, said Shanghai Customs.

By Saturday, the freight trains had carried goods of over 10,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) totaling 3.38 billion Yuan (476 million U.S. Dollars) and weighing 91,400 tonnes, according to the customs.

The latest China-Europe freight train departed from Shanghai on Friday, carrying a total of 50 containers of cargo, such as solar tracker components.

It will leave from the Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and finally arrive in Tashkent, Uzbekistan's capital.

Shanghai launched its first China-Europe freight train in September 2021. Currently, the train service connects Shanghai with over 80 overseas cities and stations, marking itself as an important logistics channel for Shanghai to connect Eurasia, and injecting new momentum into jointly building the Belt and Road.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Road Shanghai Tashkent Uzbekistan September From Billion Million

Recent Stories

South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

9 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

9 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

9 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

9 hours ago
 ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

9 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

9 hours ago
Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

9 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

9 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

9 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

9 hours ago
 Free, fair election is pivotal for Pakistan's futu ..

Free, fair election is pivotal for Pakistan's future: Siraj ul Haq

9 hours ago
 PML-N ready for vigorous contest in upcoming elect ..

PML-N ready for vigorous contest in upcoming elections: Dastgir

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business