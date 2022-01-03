UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Port Continues To Rank First In Container Throughput Worldwide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 04:57 PM

The container throughput of Shanghai Port exceeded 47 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2021, ranking first globally for 12 consecutive years despite the COVID-19 impact on the shipping industry, port data showed Saturday

Last year, the port handled 32 million TEUs in foreign trade and 6.

3 million TEUs in domestic trade. The throughput of international transit containers at the port exceeded 6 million TEUs for the first time, or a year-on-year increase of 13.4 percent, according to the Shanghai International Port Group Co., Ltd.

Technological support such as automatic terminals and intelligent heavy trucks has played an important role in achieving the growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a port source said.

