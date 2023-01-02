UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Port Remains World's Busiest Container Port In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Shanghai port remains world's busiest container port in 2022

Shanghai Port remained the world's busiest container port for the 13th straight year in 2022, despite the COVID-19 epidemic, port data showed Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Shanghai Port remained the world's busiest container port for the 13th straight year in 2022, despite the COVID-19 epidemic, port data showed Monday.

The port's container throughput exceeded 47.3 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2022, according to the Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd., the port operator.

Braving the epidemic, as well as waves of heat and cold last year, the port guaranteed the stable operation of the Shanghai International Shipping Center and safeguarded the stability of global industrial and supply chains, Xinhua reported.

Following the epidemic in the second quarter, the port managed to quickly make a V-shaped recovery in container throughput in July, when it handled a monthly record high of 4.3 million TEUs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Shanghai July Million

Recent Stories

Step afoot to overcome wheat shortage in Balochist ..

Step afoot to overcome wheat shortage in Balochistan: Director Food Department B ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inaugu ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inaugurates new building of PA

27 seconds ago
 Business community backbone of country's economy: ..

Business community backbone of country's economy: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq ..

28 seconds ago
 AJK PM satisfied of his government's performance

AJK PM satisfied of his government's performance

33 seconds ago
 Spain sees hottest year on record in 2022

Spain sees hottest year on record in 2022

5 minutes ago
 Russia says scores of soldiers killed in Ukrainian ..

Russia says scores of soldiers killed in Ukrainian strike

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.