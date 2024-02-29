Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR ESG Index To Debut On March 21
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A new index will debut on March 21 to help shareholders better assess how listed companies on the Science and Technology Innovation board (STAR) market are managing factors related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.
This index, the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR ESG index, will select the top 50 listed companies in terms of ESG performances to mirror the overall ESG performances of the STAR market, the Shanghai bourse said.
The bourse also announced two other indexes set to be launched on March 4 that will track the performances of listed firms on the STAR market with different scales such as revenue growth, market value, and research and development.
The STAR market was launched on the Shanghai bourse on July 22, 2019. It was designed to support companies in high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, aiming to facilitate the innovative transformation of the economy and promote institutional improvements in the capital market.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
More Stories From Business
-
China sets up Shanghai business cooperation zone to promote int'l exchanges4 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 20243 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower4 hours ago
-
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade12 hours ago
-
OGDCL inaugurates Digital Drilling Hub14 hours ago
-
Bitcoin tops $60,000, approaches all-time high16 hours ago
-
NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights17 hours ago
-
Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins17 hours ago
-
KP Govt takes notice of substandard CNG cylinders16 hours ago