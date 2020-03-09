UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Stocks Close Down 3.01% On Virus, Oil Sell-off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:51 PM

Shanghai stocks close down 3.01% on virus, oil sell-off

Shanghai stocks plummeted more than three percent Monday on fears over the new coronavirus, while a plunge in oil prices battered energy firms

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Shanghai stocks plummeted more than three percent Monday on fears over the new coronavirus, while a plunge in oil prices battered energy firms.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 3.01 percent, or 91.22 points, to 2,943.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 3.79 percent, or 72.51 points, to 1,842.66.

