Shanghai stocks dive 7.72% on virus, biggest drop since 2015

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Shanghai stocks closed almost eight percent lower on Monday, the biggest drop in nearly five years, hit by mounting concern over China's coronavirus crisis, which has killed more people than SARS.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 7.72 percent, or 229.92 points, to 2,746.61 and the Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 8.41 percent, or 147.81 points, to 1,609.00.