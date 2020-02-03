UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Stocks Dive 7.72% On Virus, Biggest Drop Since 2015

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 01:13 PM

Shanghai stocks dive 7.72% on virus, biggest drop since 2015

Shanghai stocks closed almost eight percent lower on Monday, the biggest drop in nearly five years, hit by mounting concern over China's coronavirus crisis, which has killed more people than SARS

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Shanghai stocks closed almost eight percent lower on Monday, the biggest drop in nearly five years, hit by mounting concern over China's coronavirus crisis, which has killed more people than SARS.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 7.72 percent, or 229.92 points, to 2,746.61 and the Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 8.41 percent, or 147.81 points, to 1,609.00.

