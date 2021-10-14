Shanghai stocks drop at open

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Shanghai stocks fell slightly at the start of trade Thursday as investors awaited the release of key inflation data due later in the day.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.19 percent, or 6.65 points, to 3,555.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.22 percent, or 5.27 points, to 2,389.12.

Hong Kong was closed for a holiday.