Shanghai Stocks End 5.71% Higher On Rising Optimism
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 01:08 PM
Shanghai stocks closed 5.71 percent higher on Monday as investors piled in following a combination of rosy predictions for the market and strong economic data
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 180.
07 points to close at 3,332.88, its highest closing level in more than two years.
The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks shares on China's second exchange, gained 3.90 percent, or 79.70 points, to 2,121.59.