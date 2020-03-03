UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Stocks Extend Gains But Hong Kong Dips

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:45 PM

Shanghai stocks built on the previous day's gains on Tuesday as global central banks and governments pledged action to support economic growth, though Hong Kong gave up an early rally to end slightly down

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Shanghai stocks built on the previous day's gains on Tuesday as global central banks and governments pledged action to support economic growth, though Hong Kong gave up an early rally to end slightly down.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.74 percent, or 21.97 points, to 2,992.90 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.03 percent, or 19.27 points, to 1,888.92.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched down 6.86 points to end at 26,284.82.

