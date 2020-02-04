Shanghai stocks head into break with gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):Mainland Chinese stocks ended the morning session on a positive note Tuesday following the previous day's virus-fuelled rout, with support coming from bargain-buying and a huge injection of central bank cash into financial markets.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.21 percent, or 5.83 points, to 2,752.44, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.47 percent, or 7.49 points, to 1,616.49.

And in Hong Kong the Hang Seng Index jumped 1.16 percent, or 304.70 points, to 26,661.68.