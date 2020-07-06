UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Stocks Jump Soar On Economic Optimism

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 02:25 PM

Shanghai stocks jump soar on economic optimism

Shanghai stocks surged on Monday to a more than two-year high as investors piled in following a combination of rosy predictions for the market and strong economic data

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Shanghai stocks surged on Monday to a more than two-year high as investors piled in following a combination of rosy predictions for the market and strong economic data.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 5.71 percent, or 180.07 points, to 3,332.88, its best close since March 2018, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks shares on China's second exchange, gained 3.90 percent, or 79.70 points, to 2,121.59.

Mainland Chinese shares have languished for much of the year because of economic shutdowns caused by the coronavirus, but have been on a spurt lately, rising more than 12 percent over the past week.

Investors have grown increasingly optimistic, helped by data last week showing that factory activity picked up pace in June.

Zhang Gang, a strategist with Central China Securities, said that and other signs had raised expectations of stronger-than-expected second-quarter economic growth. Figures are due for release next week.

He added that recent new policies aimed at boosting the securities sector had also lifted sentiment, and he expected the rally to continue.

"The epidemic has suppressed consumption too much and now there's a huge rebound. The growth of the consumer sector will quickly return to a normal pace and so will general economic growth," he said.

Economists caution, however, that momentum may weaken in the second half as key overseas markets continue to struggle with the health crisis.

Leading brokerage China International Capital Corp also predicted that Chinese share markets could double in value over the next five to 10 years.

The prediction was widely reported by Chinese media on Monday, with analysts saying it likely contributed to the day's sharp rise.

Securities shares were among top gainers.

Guosen Securities jumped by the daily limit of 10 percent, closing at 14.14 Yuan, while First Capital Securities also rose the maximum amount, to 9.11 yuan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai March May June Stocks 2018 Market Media Share Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $42.93 a barrel F ..

57 minutes ago

Indian army’s ceasefire violation leaves five ci ..

1 hour ago

Rain hampers rescue efforts after deadly Japan flo ..

2 minutes ago

Honest CAA staffer hands over valuables to owner

2 minutes ago

Russia in Contact With All States That Can Make Im ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh CM excuses himself from appearing before NAB

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.