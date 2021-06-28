UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Stocks Open With Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:00 AM

Shanghai stocks open with gains

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Shares in mainland China rose at the beginning of trade Monday, extending last week's rally on growing optimism about the global recovery and following another record close on Wall Street.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.17 percent, or 6.01 points, to 3,613.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.23 percent, or 5.58 points, to 2,447.66.

Hong Kong's morning session was cancelled owing to heavy storms in the city.

