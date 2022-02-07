Shanghai stocks rally on return from long break 7th Feb, 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks jumped Monday on their first day back after a week-long Lunar New Year break as investors played catch-up with a broad global rally, while Hong Kong ended flat having spent most of the day in negative territory.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 2.03 percent, or 68.14 points, to 3,429.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 1.04 percent, or 23.62 points, to 2,285.99.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 6.26 points to 24,579.55 after climbing more than three percent Friday.