Shanghai Stocks Soar More Than 5% At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 05:18 PM

Shanghai stocks soar more than 5% at open

Equities rallied in Shanghai on Monday after Chinese authorities slashed stamp duty on stock trades for the first time since 2008 as they try to support the country's beleaguered markets

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ):Equities rallied in Shanghai on Monday after Chinese authorities slashed stamp duty on stock trades for the first time since 2008 as they try to support the country's beleaguered markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index surged 5.06 percent, or 154.97 points, to 3,219.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 5.58 percent, or 105.00 points, to 1,987.67.

The Hang Seng Index soared 2.94 percent, or 527.76 points, to 18,484.14.

China's Ministry of Finance and its State Taxation Administration said in a joint statement on the weekend that the move was designed to "invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence".

The CSI 300 index of the top stocks traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges has fallen by around four percent so far this year, following two consecutive years of declines.

Traders in Hong Kong were also cheered after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell on Friday said the US central bank would "proceed carefully" on its monetary policy.

