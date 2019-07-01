UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Stocks Surge At Open

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:50 AM

Shanghai stocks surge at open

Shanghai, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Shares in China rallied at the open Monday as investors cheered the agreement between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to restart trade talks.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.54 percent, or 45.74 points, to 3,024.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 2.08 percent, or 32.43 points, to 1,594.85.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.

