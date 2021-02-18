UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Surges At Open On Return After Break

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:10 AM

Shanghai surges at open on return after break

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Maniland Chinese shares rallied out of the blocks Thursday as traders returned from a week-long holiday to play catch-up with a global surge fuelled by hopes for the economic recovery, while Hong Kong extended gains into an eighth day.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.81 percent, or 66.00 points, to 3,721.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.89 percent, or 46.46 points, to 2,507.00.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.32 percent, or 98.42 points, to 31,183.36.

