UrduPoint.com

Shanghai To Expand 5G Coverage To All Tunnels, Bridges

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:20 PM

Shanghai to expand 5G coverage to all tunnels, bridges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :All of Shanghai's tunnels and cross-river bridges will be covered by 5G signal by the end of this year, which will complete the "last link" of 5G coverage in the city's downtown area.

A six-party agreement was signed in Shanghai on Tuesday to confirm this goal, attended by mobile carriers, tunnel operators, and construction firms and witnessed by government officials.

Bridges and tunnels are the "last link" of 5G network construction in the city, representing integration and resource sharing regarding the building of transportation and information infrastructure. It helps to build Shanghai as a smart, green, harmonious and civilized city, said the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information.

The 5G signal will cover all 32 tunnels and four bridges across the Huangpu River connecting Puxi and the Pudong New Area by the end of 2021. Currently, some corner areas in the tunnels and bridges only receive 2G to 4g signals, Shanghai Daily reported .

Six firms, including China Mobile and Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co, signed the agreement.

Transportation is a foundational and strategic industry in the national economy. With 5G construction, Shanghai has actively built an integrated and efficient smart transportation network, said the industry officials.

Availability of 5G in tunnels and bridges offers high-speed networks for various applications. They include internet of Things devices to sense equipment, high-frequency traffic data radar and real-time analysis, and low-latency transmission of key information about tunnel facilities. They will improve operations and maintain efficiency, and offer citizens better data service.

By July, Shanghai had built over 43,000 outdoor 5G base stations and 82,000 indoor stations, with average download speed over 500 megabytes per second. Implementation of 5G service at transportation hubs such as airports and subways has made rapid progress, according to the commission.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet Mobile China Traffic Shanghai Progress 4G 5G 2G July All Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Bangladeshi vaccine scientist wins Asia's 'Nobel P ..

Bangladeshi vaccine scientist wins Asia's 'Nobel Prize'

11 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani artist to showcase 'world's largest' Hol ..

Pakistani artist to showcase 'world's largest' Holy Quran at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

18 minutes ago
 Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Mon ..

Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Months After COVID-19 Recovery

18 minutes ago
 Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airpor ..

Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airport Ongoing, Berlin Offers Suppo ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.