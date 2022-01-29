UrduPoint.com

Shanghai's Auto Exports Hit Record High

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The number and value of exported cars of Shanghai hit record highs in 2021, the municipal customs said Saturday.

Last year, Shanghai exported 484,000 cars, with a total value of 57.01 billion Yuan (around 8.95 billion U.S. Dollars), up 136 percent and 206 percent respectively from the previous year, official data showed.

Entering 2022, Shanghai's auto exports continued to maintain high-speed growth. As of Jan. 26, more than 88,000 vehicles were exported via the city's Waigaoqiao Port, China's largest auto import and export port, a net increase of more than 33,000 vehicles over the same period last year.

To ensure a "zero-delay" auto export at customs, Waigaoqiao Port has launched a 24-hour service mechanism, been actively engaged in the docking of export enterprises and shipping routes, streamlined the clearance process and opened a green channel.

