UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai's FDI Inflow Up 5.9 Pct In Japan.-Aug

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:02 PM

Shanghai's FDI inflow up 5.9 pct in Japan.-Aug

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Shanghai, in actual use, grew 5.9 percent year on year to 13.88 billion U.S. dollars in the first eight months of this year, local authorities said

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Shanghai, in actual use, grew 5.9 percent year on year to 13.88 billion U.S. Dollars in the first eight months of this year, local authorities said.

Foreign investment in the tertiary industry came in at 13.06 billion U.S. dollars, up 12.9 percent year on year during January to August, accounting for 94.1 percent of the city's total FDI over the eight-month period, according to the city's statistics bureau.

Investment in information transmission, software and IT service sector surged by 110 percent to 3.22 billion U.S. dollars in the first eight months.

Wholly foreign-owned enterprises were major sources of the city's FDI, the bureau said, noting that their investments totaled 11.64 billion U.S. dollars during the January-August period, accounting for 83.8 percent of the city's total. A total of 3,115 new wholly foreign-owned enterprises were established in Shanghai during the period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shanghai January August Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler hails Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal Al Ah ..

21 minutes ago

Russia reports nearly 11,500 new coronavirus cases

21 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Kuwait&#039;s new Crown ..

21 minutes ago

S. Koreans spent nearly 30 hours on YouTube in Sep ..

3 minutes ago

Prices of onion and tomato on the rise

3 minutes ago

Edhi Foundation distributes ration among rain affe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.