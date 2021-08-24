UrduPoint.com

Shanghai's Garments Import From EU Nearly Doubles In Jan.-July

Tue 24th August 2021

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) --:Shanghai saw a nearly doubled growth in import of garments and accessories from the European Union (EU) in the first seven months of this year, according to Shanghai customs figures on Tuesday.

From January to July, the import totaled 13.47 billion Yuan (about 2.07 billion U.S. Dollars), soaring 99.9 percent year on year, and nearly two times the export volume in the same period, which logged 7.

04 billion yuan.

The customs figures also showed that in the first seven months, Shanghai's import of leather and fur products from the EU totaled 11.2 billion yuan, surging by 94.8 percent year on year.

France and Italy were the major direct beneficiary countries from surging imports by Shanghai. In the first seven months, Shanghai's trade volume with the two countries reached 61.21 billion yuan and 60.02 billion yuan, respectively, growing by 39.1 percent and 49.5 percent year on year.

