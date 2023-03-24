UrduPoint.com

Shanxi Sees Robust Growth In Trade With B&R Countries In Jan-Feb

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :North China's coal-rich province of Shanxi saw 18.3 percent year-on-year growth in trade with countries along the Belt and Road (B&R) in the first two months of 2023, local authorities have said.

Trade between Shanxi and B&R countries totaled 7.74 billion Yuan (about 1.13 billion U.S. Dollars) in the period, according to the customs bureau of Taiyuan, the capital city of the province.

Shanxi traded with 57 B&R countries during the period, with Indonesia coming out on top with an import and export value of 1.93 billion yuan, up 243.5 percent year-on-year.

The main exports were mechanical and electrical products. In the first two months, the province exported 3.13 billion yuan of mechanical and electrical products to B&R countries, up 21.2 percent year on year and accounting for approximately two-thirds of its total exports, according to the customs bureau.

