UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Share Of Gas In Global Energy Balance To Grow To 34% From 27% By 2050 - Novak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 38 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:26 PM

Share of Gas in Global Energy Balance to Grow to 34% From 27% by 2050 - Novak

The share of gas in the global energy balance will grow to 34 percent from 27 percent by 2050, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday following a meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The share of gas in the global energy balance will grow to 34 percent from 27 percent by 2050, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday following a meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

"All ministers agreed today that the role of gas will grow in the global energy balance. Such figures as the increase in the share in the energy balance from 27 to 34 percent by 2050 were voiced," Novak told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Gas All From Share

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

12 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

27 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

27 minutes ago

42 minutes ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

42 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.