Share of Gas in Global Energy Balance to Grow to 34% From 27% by 2050 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The share of gas in the global energy balance will grow to 34 percent from 27 percent by 2050, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday following a meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

"All ministers agreed today that the role of gas will grow in the global energy balance. Such figures as the increase in the share in the energy balance from 27 to 34 percent by 2050 were voiced," Novak told reporters.