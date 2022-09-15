Share of Russia-China Settlement in National Currencies Increased to 27.5% - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

The share of mutual settlements in national currencies between Russia and China rose to 27.5% in the first quarter of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The share of mutual settlements in national currencies between Russia and China rose to 27.5% in the first quarter of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

"Today, Mr.

Xi Jinping and I stated with satisfaction that in the first quarter of this year, the share of settlements in national currencies in Russia's trade with China increased to 27.5 percent," Putin said.

Putin at the Russia-China-Mongolia summit also called for development of settlements in national Currency and encouraging business cooperation.