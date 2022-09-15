UrduPoint.com

Share Of Russia-China Settlement In National Currencies Increased To 27.5% - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Share of Russia-China Settlement in National Currencies Increased to 27.5% - Putin

The share of mutual settlements in national currencies between Russia and China rose to 27.5% in the first quarter of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The share of mutual settlements in national currencies between Russia and China rose to 27.5% in the first quarter of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

"Today, Mr.

Xi Jinping and I stated with satisfaction that in the first quarter of this year, the share of settlements in national currencies in Russia's trade with China increased to 27.5 percent," Putin said.

Putin at the Russia-China-Mongolia summit also called for development of settlements in national Currency and encouraging business cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia China Vladimir Putin Share Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Girls Netball Cup from October 11

Girls Netball Cup from October 11

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's top corporate golfers to compete at Wor ..

Pakistan's top corporate golfers to compete at World Final in Spain

1 minute ago
 Putin Proposes to Extend Russia-China-Mongolia Eco ..

Putin Proposes to Extend Russia-China-Mongolia Economic Corridor Program for 5 Y ..

1 minute ago
 Lavrov to Hold Closed Meeting With Foreign Envoys ..

Lavrov to Hold Closed Meeting With Foreign Envoys in Moscow on September 19 - Mi ..

1 minute ago
 US Unlikely to Provide Long-Range Army Tactical Mi ..

US Unlikely to Provide Long-Range Army Tactical Missiles Systems to Ukraine - Re ..

1 minute ago
 Rs 10,000 each distributed among 400 coolies

Rs 10,000 each distributed among 400 coolies

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.