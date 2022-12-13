UrduPoint.com

Share Of Russian Gas In Austrian Imports Cut From 80% To 20% - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Share of Russian Gas in Austrian Imports Cut from 80% to 20% - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

The share of Russian gas in Austria's imports has been reduced from 80% to around 20%, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The share of Russian gas in Austria's imports has been reduced from 80% to around 20%, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

"From the beginning of the war on February 24, the greatest fear and the most discussed topic in Austria in the following months was that we would not have enough gas, that people would freeze during the winter and that industry would not be able to continue production ... The gas storage facilities in Austria, which are among the largest in Europe, are filled by more than 90% (now) ... The big fear was that we would not be able to reduce our dependence on Russian gas. And it was really huge. It was ... 80%, but we managed to reduce this dependence from 80% to about 20% this year," the head of the government said during a plenary meeting of the Austrian National Council.

The chancellor added that the country's authorities "helped citizens get through the wave of inflation": a threshold for electricity prices was introduced on December 1, citizens received the so-called "energy bonus", payments to compensate for excessive electricity costs. In addition, special support measures have been developed for families with children and people on low incomes.

According to the latest review of the Austrian Energy Agency (AEA), energy prices in Austria remained high in October, and prices for natural gas rose by 119% compared to the previous year and by 5.6% compared to September 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Europe Austria February September October December Gas From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Belarusian Security Council Announces Snap Check o ..

Belarusian Security Council Announces Snap Check of Army's Readiness

3 minutes ago
 Punjab SH&ME dept to recruit more doctors, nurses

Punjab SH&ME dept to recruit more doctors, nurses

3 minutes ago
 Mushaira organised to mark 70 years of Pak-Japan d ..

Mushaira organised to mark 70 years of Pak-Japan diplomatic ties

3 minutes ago
 Investigators of Corruption Case at European Parli ..

Investigators of Corruption Case at European Parliament Seize Over $1,5 Million ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Council Recommends Granting EU Candidate Status ..

EU Council Recommends Granting EU Candidate Status to Bosnia and Herzegovina

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosatom to Test Fuel for Pilot Nuclear Re ..

Russia's Rosatom to Test Fuel for Pilot Nuclear Reactor in 2023

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.