Share of Russian Gas in Austrian Imports Cut from 80% to 20% - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The share of Russian gas in Austria's imports has been reduced from 80% to around 20%, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

"From the beginning of the war on February 24, the greatest fear and the most discussed topic in Austria in the following months was that we would not have enough gas, that people would freeze during the winter and that industry would not be able to continue production ... The gas storage facilities in Austria, which are among the largest in Europe, are filled by more than 90% (now) ... The big fear was that we would not be able to reduce our dependence on Russian gas. And it was really huge. It was ... 80%, but we managed to reduce this dependence from 80% to about 20% this year," the head of the government said during a plenary meeting of the Austrian National Council.

The chancellor added that the country's authorities "helped citizens get through the wave of inflation": a threshold for electricity prices was introduced on December 1, citizens received the so-called "energy bonus", payments to compensate for excessive electricity costs. In addition, special support measures have been developed for families with children and people on low incomes.

According to the latest review of the Austrian Energy Agency (AEA), energy prices in Austria remained high in October, and prices for natural gas rose by 119% compared to the previous year and by 5.6% compared to September 2022.