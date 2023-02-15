Share of Russian Gas in Austrian Imports Rose to 71% in December - Ministry of Energy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The share of gas from Russia in Austria's imports in December rose to 71% from 41% in November, according to data by the Austrian Federal Ministry for Climate Action on Wednesday.

While the share of gas supplies from Russia amounted to 71%, imports from "other sources" ” 29%. In October, this ratio was 23% and 77%, respectively.