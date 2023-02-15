UrduPoint.com

Share Of Russian Gas In Austrian Imports Rose To 71% In December - Ministry Of Energy

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Share of Russian Gas in Austrian Imports Rose to 71% in December - Ministry of Energy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The share of gas from Russia in Austria's imports in December rose to 71% from 41% in November, according to data by the Austrian Federal Ministry for Climate Action on Wednesday.

While the share of gas supplies from Russia amounted to 71%, imports from "other sources" ” 29%. In October, this ratio was 23% and 77%, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Austria October November December Gas From Share

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani ..

HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani with Mohammad Ilyas

44 seconds ago
 Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in N ..

Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in NA

9 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martinâ€™s UAE interns to unveil AI-power ..

Lockheed Martinâ€™s UAE interns to unveil AI-powered solution for aircraft engin ..

18 minutes ago
 Follow LHCâ€™s orders for election in Punjab: CJP ..

Follow LHCâ€™s orders for election in Punjab: CJP Bandial

57 minutes ago
 Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

1 hour ago
 First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.