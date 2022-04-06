- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 06:12 PM
The share of Russian gas in Germany's imports has decreased from 55% to 40%, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin has also reduced dependency on Russian oil to 25%
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The share of Russian gas in Germany's imports has decreased from 55% to 40%, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin has also reduced dependency on Russian oil to 25%.
"Germany, from 50% of coal imports from Russia, thanks to changes in contracts in recent weeks ... has reduced consumption by almost half, to about 25%... For oil, we have decreased from 35% to about 25%, for gas consumption from Russia we were able to reduce consumption from 55% to about 40 percent," the minister said during a briefing.