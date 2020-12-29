UrduPoint.com
Share Of Russian Gas In Turkish Import Surpasses 50 Percent In October - Regulator

Share of Russian Gas in Turkish Import Surpasses 50 Percent in October - Regulator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Turkey increased gas imports from Russia almost three-and-a-half times in October year-on-year, purchasing over two billion cubic meters (70 million cubic feet) of gas, with Russia's share of Turkey's total imports reaching 50.6 percent, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Board (EMRA) said on Tuesday.

In October 2019, Russian only met 18.8 percent of Turkey's gas requirements.

Turkey's second-largest gas supplier, according to EMRA, was Azerbaijan, supplying roughly 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas or 27.3 percent. It was followed by Algeria (12.8 percent), Nigeria (4.4 percent), the US (2.45 percent) and Iran (2.41 percent).

EMRA's data suggested that the total amount of Turkey's gas imports in October is estimated at over four billion cubic meters, which is 28 percent higher than the same period last year.

Turkey is one of the largest importers of Russian gas supplied by Gazprom. However, over the past few years, the energy corporation's sales in the Turkish market have been falling. In 2019, gas purchases fell 35 percent to 15.5 billion cubic meters. In the first half of this year, Gazprom cut gas supplies to the Middle Eastern country by 1.7 times, or 4.733 billion cubic meters, compared to the same period last year.

In January, Russia and Turkey launched Turkstream gas pipeline that connected gas transmission system in both countries. The pipeline consists of two branches, with one being used to export has to Turkey, while the other delivers gas to southern and southeastern Europe. The pipeline's annual capacity is over 31 billion cubic meters of gas.

