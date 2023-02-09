Share of Russian Oil in Seaborne Supplies to Poland Totaled 13% in 2022 - Operator

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The share of Russian oil in supplies shipped to Poland by sea amounted to 13% in 2022, while most shipments came from Saudi Arabia and Norway, Polish operator Pern said Thursday.

In December, the European Union imposed an embargo on Russian crude oil, agreeing along with the Group of Seven and Australia on a $60-a-barrel oil price cap.

"In 2022, 87% of the oil shipped to Poland by sea through the oil port came from destinations other than Russia," the operator said in a statement.

The majority of crude shipments were from Saudi Arabia and Norway, which accounted for two-thirds of total imports, the statement read.

The operator also noted that its Gdansk oil port transshipped a record 24.5 million tons of oil and petroleum fuel in 2022, marking a 37% increase compared to 2021. The port handled 363 tankers in 2022, according to the statement.

The oil port currently has five transshipment sites, allowing it to unload five oil tankers at a time. Construction of the sixth transshipment site is currently under consideration, according to Pern.