Share Of 'Unfriendly' Currencies In Russia's Int'l Payments Falls To 36% By May - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Share of 'Unfriendly' Currencies in Russia's Int'l Payments Falls to 36% by May - Moscow

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The share of unfriendly states' currencies in Russia's international payments had decreased to less than 36% this May against 87% in early 2022, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Sergey Vakhrukov said on Thursday.

"If in early 2022, export payments were carried out in currencies of unfriendly states (mainly, the Dollar and the euro), the share of 'toxic' currencies in these payments fell to 48% by late 2022. By May 2023, the share was less than 36% and there is a good tendency for a further decrease," Vakhrukov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Amid a changing global economic and political situation, the priority for most countries that pursue an independent policy should be the creation of an alternative international financial architecture, the Russian official stated. This issue was especially acute for Russia, which had ended up in a difficult situation due to Western sanctions, he added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event

