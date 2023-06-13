Share of Yuan Up to 23% in Russian Exports, to 31% in Imports in April - Central Bank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The share of Chinese Yuan in Russian exports in April increased to 23% and in imports up to 31% month-on-month, the Russian Central Bank said on Tuesday.

"In export-import operations, the share of the yuan continued to increase, reaching 23% in exports and 31% in imports in April (in March 18 and 27%, respectively).

In value terms, monthly export revenue in Chinese yuan increased from $6.9 billion to $7.2 billion, and import payments - from $7.7 billion to $7.9 billion," the report said.