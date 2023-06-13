UrduPoint.com

Share Of Yuan Up To 23% In Russian Exports, To 31% In Imports In April - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Share of Yuan Up to 23% in Russian Exports, to 31% in Imports in April - Central Bank

The share of Chinese Yuan in Russian exports in April increased to 23% and in imports up to 31% month-on-month, the Russian Central Bank said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The share of Chinese Yuan in Russian exports in April increased to 23% and in imports up to 31% month-on-month, the Russian Central Bank said on Tuesday.

"In export-import operations, the share of the yuan continued to increase, reaching 23% in exports and 31% in imports in April (in March 18 and 27%, respectively).

In value terms, monthly export revenue in Chinese yuan increased from $6.9 billion to $7.2 billion, and import payments - from $7.7 billion to $7.9 billion," the report said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import Russia China Bank March April From Share Billion

Recent Stories

UK to Boost Number of Troops in Kosovo Ahead of NA ..

UK to Boost Number of Troops in Kosovo Ahead of NATO-Led Drills - Deputy Defense ..

4 minutes ago
 Georgian Lawmaker Says EC, Venice Commission's Tip ..

Georgian Lawmaker Says EC, Venice Commission's Tips on Anti-Oligarch Law 'Incons ..

4 minutes ago
 Ramaswamy Says Will Sue US DOJ if FOIA Request for ..

Ramaswamy Says Will Sue US DOJ if FOIA Request for Trump Indictment Communicatio ..

4 minutes ago
 NATO Leaders to Step Up Support for Ukraine at Upc ..

NATO Leaders to Step Up Support for Ukraine at Upcoming Summit in Vilnius - Stol ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Signing Contacts to Provi ..

Russian Defense Ministry Signing Contacts to Provide Social Guarantees - Putin

2 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Russia Constitutional State Unlike Ukr ..

Putin Calls Russia Constitutional State Unlike Ukraine

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.