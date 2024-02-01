Shares In French Bank BNP Sink Despite Record Profit
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Shares in French banking giant BNP Paribas tumbled on Thursday as struggles in its consumer credit and real estate business took the shine off a third straight record annual profit.
The lender said its net profit rose 11.4 percent to almost 11 billion euros ($11.8 billion) last year.
Its annual results were driven by rising interest rates, its investment services, and the $16.3 billion sale of the US unit of Bank of the West.
"BNP Paribas achieved a very good performance in 2023," chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in a statement.
He pointed to "the solidity of our diversified model, the efficiency of our platforms, and the group's ability to continue its development to address the needs of its individual, corporate, and institutional clients."
But BNP shares fell by more than eight percent on the Paris stock exchange as its fourth-quarter results disappointed.
Its fourth-quarter results "missed on lower revenues and slightly higher costs," RBC bank analyst Anke Reingen said in a note. BNP also lowered its 2025 target for its return on tangible equity (ROTE), a measure of profitability in terms of share capital.
The "downgrade to 2025 targets is disappointing," Reingen said.
The bank lowered its ROTE from 12 percent to somewhere between 11.5 percent and 12 percent.
The performance was hit by weaknesses in the consumer credit and real estate business.
Bonnafe told reporters the two services are "undergoing a rehabilitation, a redeployment of their 'business model', in circumstances which are different for both but which make their lives quite difficult".
