Open Menu

Shares In French Bank BNP Sink Despite Record Profit

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 06:25 PM

Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record profit

Shares in French banking giant BNP Paribas tumbled on Thursday as struggles in its consumer credit and real estate business took the shine off a third straight record annual profit

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Shares in French banking giant BNP Paribas tumbled on Thursday as struggles in its consumer credit and real estate business took the shine off a third straight record annual profit.

The lender said its net profit rose 11.4 percent to almost 11 billion euros ($11.8 billion) last year.

Its annual results were driven by rising interest rates, its investment services, and the $16.3 billion sale of the US unit of Bank of the West.

"BNP Paribas achieved a very good performance in 2023," chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in a statement.

He pointed to "the solidity of our diversified model, the efficiency of our platforms, and the group's ability to continue its development to address the needs of its individual, corporate, and institutional clients."

But BNP shares fell by more than eight percent on the Paris stock exchange as its fourth-quarter results disappointed.

Its fourth-quarter results "missed on lower revenues and slightly higher costs," RBC bank analyst Anke Reingen said in a note. BNP also lowered its 2025 target for its return on tangible equity (ROTE), a measure of profitability in terms of share capital.

The "downgrade to 2025 targets is disappointing," Reingen said.

The bank lowered its ROTE from 12 percent to somewhere between 11.5 percent and 12 percent.

The performance was hit by weaknesses in the consumer credit and real estate business.

Bonnafe told reporters the two services are "undergoing a rehabilitation, a redeployment of their 'business model', in circumstances which are different for both but which make their lives quite difficult".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Business Bank Sale Paris From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Five key facts about cancer

Five key facts about cancer

2 minutes ago
 Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform

Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform

2 minutes ago
 JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3

JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3

6 minutes ago
 EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal

EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal

6 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

22 minutes ago
 BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high

BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high

22 minutes ago
Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar

22 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points

22 minutes ago
 Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surge ..

Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom

8 minutes ago
 Stock markets stumble as Fed crushes March rate cu ..

Stock markets stumble as Fed crushes March rate cut hope

8 minutes ago
 VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (U ..

VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) calls on Chairman IPO

8 minutes ago
 Deutsche Bank to cut jobs after drop in 2023 profi ..

Deutsche Bank to cut jobs after drop in 2023 profit

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business