Shares rise at the open in Hong Kong

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday with gains following a record on Wall Street while traders cheered US lawmakers' progress on an agreement over President Joe Biden's economy-boosting spending proposals.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.39 percent, or 102.91 points, to 26,234.94.

The Shanghai Composite Index ticked up 0.08 percent, or 2.97 points, to 3,612.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.33 percent, or 7.92 points, to 2,441.14.