Sharjeel Memon invites Chinese company to invest in EV Bus manufacturing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Wednesday, invited a Chinese EV bus manufacturer to invest in the establishment of an EV bus manufacturing plant in Karachi.

The invitation was extended by the senior minister in a meeting with officials of Chinese EV bus manufacturers in Beijing during his ongoing visit to the Chinese capital, said a statement received here.

Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, was also present in the meeting and he assured all possible support from the Sindh government to promote green energy and electric mobility in the province.

The senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the officials of the company that the Sindh government will provide all possible facilities to investors, including tax concessions, land provision and easing the regulatory approval process.

He said that the government is striving to modernize public transport along with reducing carbon emissions. The establishment of an EV bus plant in Karachi will not only accelerate the transition to a clean and efficient transport system but it will also create employment opportunities in the province, he added.

The representatives of the Chinese company welcomed the invitation and expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Karachi.

The Chinese investors assured the Sindh ministers that a feasibility study would be conducted soon to assess the financial and technical feasibility of the project.