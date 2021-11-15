UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Tarin For Providing Incentives To High Performers

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:21 PM

Shaukat Tarin for providing incentives to high performers

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Monday urged for applying the concept of incentives for high performers in the 'Performance Agreement of all the Ministries and Divisions' across the board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Monday urged for applying the concept of incentives for high performers in the 'Performance Agreement of all the Ministries and Divisions' across the board.

During a meeting with Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment, Arbab Shahzad, the adviser urged to choose high performers on the Bell Curve Model among Divisions and Ministries and stressed the importance of conducting quarterly reviews and requisite follow-ups to gauge the performance on regular basis.

Deputy Chairman Planning and senior officers participated in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

On the occasion, the members of a team led by Shahzad Arbab presented a detailed presentation on Concept of Reward to the best performing Federal Ministries and Divisions, in achieving the targets given and the Performance Agreement signed by the Minister Incharge with Prime Minister.

SAPM on the Establishment apprised that the concept of performance evaluation would promote sense of ownership amongst the Ministries and Division and it would ensure smooth service delivery in the respective Divisions /Ministries and Organizations.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue appreciated the efforts of the SAPM and his team.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Shaukat Tarin All Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of 37th Abu Dhab ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of 37th Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhi ..

26 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosgeologia Says Signed Geological Explor ..

Russia's Rosgeologia Says Signed Geological Exploration Deal With Saudi ARGAS

19 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Merkel Had Phone Conversation - Report ..

Lukashenko, Merkel Had Phone Conversation - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Death toll from attack in DR Congo's Beni jumps to ..

Death toll from attack in DR Congo's Beni jumps to 38: experts, NGO

21 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guard Expect Assault on Border From ..

Polish Border Guard Expect Assault on Border From Belarus at Night

21 minutes ago
 Israel's Defense Minister to Visit Morocco on Nove ..

Israel's Defense Minister to Visit Morocco on November 24-25 - Office

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.