Shaukat Tarin for providing incentives to high performers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Monday urged for applying the concept of incentives for high performers in the 'Performance Agreement of all the Ministries and Divisions' across the board.

During a meeting with Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment, Arbab Shahzad, the adviser urged to choose high performers on the Bell Curve Model among Divisions and Ministries and stressed the importance of conducting quarterly reviews and requisite follow-ups to gauge the performance on regular basis.

Deputy Chairman Planning and senior officers participated in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

On the occasion, the members of a team led by Shahzad Arbab presented a detailed presentation on Concept of Reward to the best performing Federal Ministries and Divisions, in achieving the targets given and the Performance Agreement signed by the Minister Incharge with Prime Minister.

SAPM on the Establishment apprised that the concept of performance evaluation would promote sense of ownership amongst the Ministries and Division and it would ensure smooth service delivery in the respective Divisions /Ministries and Organizations.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue appreciated the efforts of the SAPM and his team.