Shaukat Tarin seeks inquiry details from CCP on chicken price hike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday sought details from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) regarding an inquiry underway with reference to some anti-competitive conduct that led to price hike in chicken feed, which in turn, increased the prices of chicken.

The finance minister directed for accelerating the whole process as the speed was of essence in drawing findings and taking stern measures to check cartelization, hoarding and undue profiteering effectively.

He was chairing the meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC).

CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan apprised the meeting that the process would be completed soon and recommendations would be shared with the provincial governments and departments concerned for appropriate counter-action.

Earlier, while reviewing the current price trend of chicken, the representatives of the provincial governments reported to the NPMC that surge in prices of chicken was driven by the gap in supply and demand.

They said the poultry farmers had suffered losses over the last few months due to COVID-19 related supply disruption and poultry disease, which, in turn, fuelled poultry prices.

The NPMC reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat flour, sugar edible oil, ghee, pulses and chicken during the last week.

Briefing the NPMC about weekly Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), the finance secretary apprised that the prices of seven items registered a decline whereas those of 19 remained stable during the week under review.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) Syed Fakhar Imam briefed the NPMC about the efforts underway to import 4 million metric tons of wheat during the current year to ensure its smooth supply across the country.

He also apprised about multiple options under consideration for building strategic reserves of wheat throughout the country. The rationale was to ensure steady supply of wheat at affordable prices across the board, he underlined.

While taking stock of the situation, the finance minister directed all respective provincial administrations to ensure daily release of wheat at subsidized rates without fail, in compliance with the prime minister's directives.

The secretary industries and production apprised about the current uptick in international prices of soya and palm oils.

Owing to significant volatility in international prices of edible oil, the finance minister constituted a sub-committee comprising of the ministers for National NFS&R, and Industries and Production to work out a lasting arrangement by exploring alternate options to reduce dependence on import of oil and other basic food items.

Shaukat Tarin affirmed full support for allocation of funds in the upcoming budget for upgrading existing research institutions as well as establishing state-of-the art research facilities to suggest alternate high yielding crops to meet increased demand and to curb malnutrition.

"Pakistan is blessed with four seasons, fertile land and natural resources and there is an increased need for introducing modern techniques to revolutionize the farming sector," he said, adding the government was firmly committed to introduce innovation in every sector.

The finance minister directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to work out a mechanism and compile gap analysis (differential between wholesale and retail prices) along with weekly SPI for key basic commodities to gauge price variation effectively.

It would enable the provincial governments and all departments concerned to take appropriate administrative measures, he added.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for NFS&R Syed Fakhar Imam; Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar; SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood; Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Ministry of NFS&R; Chief Secretaries of the provincial governments, member PBS, Chairperson CCP, MD Utility Stores Corporation and other senior officers of various ministries.