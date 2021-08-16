UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Tarin Stresses Need To Strengthen Business, Economic Linkages With Canada

The Finance Minister in his meeting with Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour says Canada is one of the major development partners of Pakistan and both countries have long-standing and multidimensional ties.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th , 2021) Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin has stressed the need to further strengthen business and economic linkages with Canada.

Talking to Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour who called on him in Islamabad on Monday, the Finance Minister said Canada is one of the major development partners of Pakistan and both countries have long-standing and multidimensional ties.

The Finance Minister briefed the Canadian High Commissioner about the recent economic developments and initiatives.

He said enhancing revenue collection, boosting exports, increasing remittances, and making the energy sector sustainable are the foremost priorities of the current government.

The Canadian High Commissioner informed the Finance Minister that the Canadian Business Community sees great investment potential in wind-power generation, power transmission systems as well as mining sector in Pakistan. She said government's support in these areas will attract Canadian investors to bring their businesses to Pakistan.

The Finance Minister on this occasion, assured the Canadian High Commissioner of his support for attracting investment in Pakistan.

