UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaukat Tarin To Present Economic Survey 2021 Today Without Figures Poverty, Unemployment

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:05 PM

Shaukat Tarin to present Economic Survey 2021 today without figures poverty, unemployment

The Economic Survey for 2020-21 will highlight the salient features of economic performance in the outgoing fiscal year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will present the Economic Survey for 2020-21 today (Thursday). But the survey will not contain the latest figures on poverty and unemployment.

However, the Economic Survey for 2020-21 will highlight the salient features of economic performance in the outgoing fiscal year. According to a local newspaper, the Survey will shed light on the total debt and liabilities that touched the highest figure of Rs 45 trillion by the end of March 2021 as compared to the last year figures of Rs 44.6 trillion.

The growth rate was 2 per cent in nine month—the lowest ever growth of TDL in a single year in 15 years and total debt of the government grew by 1.5 per cent during this period.

The total debt, however, decreased by almost 8 per cent in one year. According to the reports, the multilateral and bilateral sources besides the external resources played important role in this regard.

Total debt and liabilities remained at 95.3 per cent of the GDP at the end of third quarter of 2020-21 as compared to last year GDP of 103 per cent.

The debt to DGP ratio improved mainly because of increase in nominal growth as inflation remained on higher side, so the nominal size of growth also jacked up. Besides it, the exchange rate appreciated, so it also helped the government to show improvement in debt to GDP ratio.

The unfortunate aspect is that the government did not use population census figures of 2017 approved by the Council of Common Interests, provisional GDP growth rate of 3.94 per cent and per capita income at $1, 543 in outgoing fiscal year. According to the officials, the population census required spadework from the National Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS). When this will be done, then whole series of per capita income will be adjusted accordingly.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Shaukat Tarin March 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

Tea has become a necessity, taxes should be reduce ..

7 minutes ago

Minister of State for Defence receives GCC Secreta ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Opens Its Largest Global Cyber Security and ..

10 minutes ago

Huawei Opens Its Largest Global Cyber Security and ..

15 minutes ago

Enjoy the best PSL Deals with OPPO

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.