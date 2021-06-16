UrduPoint.com
Shaukat Tarin Warns Of Strict Action Against Non-tax Payers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:15 AM

The Minister for Revenue and Finance says that FBR has been allowed to conduct third party audit against the persons who are deliberately trying to hide their taxable money.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2021) Minister for Revenue and Finance Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday warned that strict action will be taken against non-tax payers and filers who hide their taxable money.

Shaukat Tarin said the Federal board of Revenue was allowed to conduct third party audit against the persons who were deliberately trying to hide their taxable money.

The Finance Minister assured that no one would be allowed to harass the business community seeking help from the Federal Board of Revenue for paying proper taxes.

Earlier, he had said that development and promotion of agriculture sector was the top most priority of the government.

In a meeting with a representative delegation of Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council lead by retired Lieutenant General Triq Khan in Islamabad, Tarin said prosperous farmer was vital for prosperity of the country.

He said fertilizers were back bone of the agriculture and have direct impact on prosperity of the farmers.

