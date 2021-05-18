UrduPoint.com
Shaukat Tarin Will Chair ECC Meeting Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:53 PM

Shaukat Tarin will chair ECC meeting tomorrow

The Finance Minister will deliberate upon exemption of the Turnover Tax to Special Economic Zones besides discussion on important matters including gas supply from Hoor-1 Gas field and arrears of the K-electric.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2021) Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will chair a session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet to discuss a nine-point agenda on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The Finance Minister will deliberate upon exemption of the Turnover Tax to Special Economic Zones.

According to the paper, the ECC is also likely to consider over the gas supply from the Hoor-I Gas field. The cabinet committee will also discuss over the proposals with regard to the arrears of the K-electric.

The Sources said that meeting will also mull over a summary to withdraw the late shipment surcharge on the overseas Pakistanis. They said that the ECC would also mull over allocation of funds for the second phase of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash. The cabinet committee will consider over four supplementary grants for different ministries in the session.

Shaukat Tarin was appointed as the finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in April.

