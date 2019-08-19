- Home
Shaybah Oil Field Attacks Targeted Global Economy, Energy Security - Saudi-Led Coalition
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:13 PM
The attack of the Houthi movement on the Shaybah oil field controlled by Saudi Arabia, was aimed not only at the country itself, but also at the global economy and energy security, Col. Turki Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition that backs the Yemeni government against Houthis, said Monday
According to Houthis, 10 of the movement's drones struck the oil field on Saturday.
"An attack on Shaybah oil field is aimed not only at the [Saudi] Kingdom, but also at the energy security and the global economy. We are taking all measures to protect infrastructure and maintain global energy security," the spokesman told a press conference.
He added that the investigation of these terrorist activities was continuing and the results would be announced later.