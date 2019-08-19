Shaybah Oil Field Attacks Targeted Global Economy, Energy Security - Saudi-Led Coalition

The attack of the Houthi movement on the Shaybah oil field controlled by Saudi Arabia, was aimed not only at the country itself, but also at the global economy and energy security, Col. Turki Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition that backs the Yemeni government against Houthis, said Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The attack of the Houthi movement on the Shaybah oil field controlled by Saudi Arabia , was aimed not only at the country itself, but also at the global economy and energy security, Col. Turki Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition that backs the Yemeni government against Houthis, said Monday.

According to Houthis, 10 of the movement's drones struck the oil field on Saturday.

"An attack on Shaybah oil field is aimed not only at the [Saudi] Kingdom, but also at the energy security and the global economy. We are taking all measures to protect infrastructure and maintain global energy security," the spokesman told a press conference.

He added that the investigation of these terrorist activities was continuing and the results would be announced later.