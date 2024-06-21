Shaza Appreciates Google For Creating Local Assembly Of Chromebooks In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Friday appreciated Google for Education for creating local assembly of Chromebooks in Pakistan, saying that provision of digital tools to both teachers and students will help in reducing education divide in the country.
During a meeting with high-level delegation of Google matters related to effective use of technology in the field of education, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital economy were discussed, said a news release.
The Google delegation comprised Andrew Ure, Head of Trade and Economic Affairs, Asia-Pacific for Google,
Kyle Gardener, Government Affairs and Public Policy Lead, South Asia, and Farhan Qureshi, Google's Country Head for Pakistan.
The delegation briefed the Minister of State for IT about Google literacy programs.
Shaza Fatima said that equipping the youth with digital skills for their capacity building is the need of the hour. Both teachers and students must be trained in using digital tools, she said, adding that better employment opportunities can be acquired through digital literacy.
She said smart schools are vital for remote learning. Ministry of IT and Telecommunication will fully cooperate and support Google in the implementation of its initiatives, she added.
Additional Secretary, MOITT Aisha Humera Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim were also present in the meeting.
