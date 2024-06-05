Open Menu

Shaza Discusses Telecom Infrastructure, Innovation, ICT Solutions

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 09:24 PM

Shaza discusses telecom infrastructure, innovation, ICT solutions

The delegation of Hunan Sunwalk Group called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in Shenzhen, China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The delegation of Hunan Sunwalk Group called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in Shenzhen, China.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on digitalisation, telecommunication infrastructure and fiberization said a news release received here on Wednesday.

The Sunwalk team briefed the Minister of State for IT about its National Optical Fiber Project in Pakistan initiated in the year 2021.

Shaza Fatima appreciated the Sunwalk Group for its investment in Pakistan and its plans regarding this.

She said that the optical fiber cable network is vital for digitalization in Pakistan adding that the present government is fully committed to the provision of quality telecom services in the country.

She also ensured the government of Pakistan's full support to Sunwalk Group in its future initiatives.

Meanwhile, the ZTE team called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima and discussed matters related to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions, innovation and connectivity in the meeting.

ZTE will propose the establishment of a device manufacturing factory, fiberization factory and data centres in Pakistan within two months.

The President of the Guangdong Hi-Tech Industry Chamber of Commerce also met with the Minister of State for IT & Telecom.

