Shazzak appointed Deputy Commissioner: FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Shazzak Mansha, an officer of Inland Revenue Services as Deputy Commissioner (BS-18 on acting charge basis) Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi.

According to FBR notification issued here, she assumed the charge of the post.