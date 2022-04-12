UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif To Resolve Economic Issus: Haris

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Shehbaz Sharif to resolve economic issus: Haris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Vice President Haris Ateeq has hoped that the economic issues would be well under control under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

While talking to a group of businessmen here Tuesday, Haris Ateeq said that the country was currently facing acute economic challenges like mounting inflation, trade deficit, soaring public debt and high devaluation.

He said that it was a good omen that the economic indicators like stock market and rupee value got positive as soon as Shehbaz Sharif assumed the office of Prime Minister.

Haris Ateeq said that Shehbaz Sharif had served matchless services as Chief MinisterPunjab. It is hoped that the new Prime Minister would continue his untiring efforts for thedevelopment of the country, he added.

