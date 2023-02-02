Shell annual profit hits record $42 billion

Shell net profit surged to a record $42.3 billion last year, the British energy giant said Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring

The post-tax figure was more than double the amount achieved in 2021, the group's earnings statement revealed.

Shell said it would return $4 billion to shareholders and significantly lift its dividend following the record earnings.

"Our results in the fourth quarter and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell's differentiated portfolio, as well as our capacity to deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world," the group's new chief executive Wael Sawan said in the earnings statement.

Shell is looking to reinvent itself under the company's former renewables boss Sawan, who replaced Ben van Beurden in the top seat at the start of the year.